Unemployment Rate Falls as Coronavirus Cases Skyrocket
July 02, 2020 09:45 PM
The U.S. added 4.8 million jobs in June and the unemployment rate fell to 11.1 percent as the job market improved for the second straight month. This comes as parts of the CARES Act, a pandemic related relief bill passed by the U.S. Congress, is set to expire soon and the country experiences a spike in new coronavirus infections. VOA Correspondent Mariama Diallo reports.