September 25, 2019 02:15 PM
President Trump took on globalism and Iran in his speech to the United Nations General Assembly. Plugged In with Greta Van Susteren is in New York to unpack the President's speech. Joining Greta is VOA White House Bureau Chief Steve Herman, VOA UN Correspondent Margaret Besheer and Larry Brennan, a maritime law expert, who helps us navigate the dangerous currents in the Persian Gulf. Recorded September 25, 2019.

