At UNGA, Trump Blames China for Pandemic
September 22, 2020 08:24 PM
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.
As he grapples domestically with the pandemic, U.S. President Donald Trump has called on the United Nations to “hold China accountable for their actions,” blaming Beijing for the global spread of COVID-19. In a speech to the world body’s 75th General Assembly Tuesday, President Trump echoed many of the themes of his re-election campaign, as White House Correspondent Patsy Widakuswara reports.