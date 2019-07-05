“The Uninhabitable Earth: Life After Warming,” by David Wallace-Wells
July 5, 2019 06:30 PM
Listen
“The Uninhabitable Earth: Life After Warming,” by David Wallace-Wells
“The Uninhabitable Earth: Life After Warming,” by David Wallace-Wells audio player.
Author David Wallace-Wells, opens his best-selling book, “The Uninhabitable Earth: Life after Warming,” with a grim warning - “It’s worse, much worse than you think”. The author is referring to the potentially devastating impact global warming could have on humanity, if steps aren’t taken now to stop it. David Wallace-Wells discusses his book with host, Rick Pantaleo on the Science Edition of Press Conference USA.