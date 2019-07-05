“The Uninhabitable Earth: Life After Warming,” by David Wallace-Wells

July 5, 2019 06:30 PM
Embed
Listen
“The Uninhabitable Earth: Life After Warming,” by David Wallace-Wells
“The Uninhabitable Earth: Life After Warming,” by David Wallace-Wells audio player.

Author David Wallace-Wells, opens his best-selling book, “The Uninhabitable Earth: Life after Warming,” with a grim warning - “It’s worse, much worse than you think”.  The author is referring to the potentially devastating impact global warming could have on humanity, if steps aren’t taken now to stop it. David Wallace-Wells discusses his book with host, Rick Pantaleo on the Science Edition of Press Conference USA.

Latest Episodes
July 26, 2019
50th Anniversary of Apollo 11 Moon Landing
This July 20, 1969, photo obtained from NASA and taken by Neil Armstrong, shows astronaut Buzz Aldrin on the Moon's Sea of Tranquility. - RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / NASA / Neil Armstrong" - NO MARKETING NO…
July 19, 2019
Melvin Rogers on Race and Democracy
Melvin Rogers
July 12, 2019
Rosa Brooks, Women in National Security Positions
Rosa Brooks, Co-founder of The Leadership Council for Women in National Security
June 28, 2019
An Update on Algeria and Libya
Demonstrators march during a protest demanding the removal of the ruling elite in Algiers
June 21, 2019
Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin, D-Michigan
Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin, D-MI