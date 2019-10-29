Unique School Immerses Students in Native American Arts
October 29, 2019 11:42 AM
One-of-a-kind School in US Immerses Students in Native Arts video player.
In Santa Fe, New Mexico, a unique college has been immersing students in Native American contemporary arts and culture for more than 55 years. The one-of-a-kind school draws both native and non-native Americans from across the country who wish to explore their artistic abilities while learning more about the diverse range of native cultures in their homeland. VOA's Julie Taboh takes us on a tour.