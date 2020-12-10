United States issues proclamation on Western Sahara
December 10, 2020 10:30 PM
In a U.S. brokered deal, Israel and Morocco have agreed to recognize each other. In addition, President Trump signed a proclamation Thursday, recognizing Moroccan sovereignty over the entire Western Sahara, a former Spanish territory where international negotiators have failed to resolve a long-running dispute. Plus, how disinformation spreads online and a loot at the film, "Driving While Black."