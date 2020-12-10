United States issues proclamation on Western Sahara

December 10, 2020 10:30 PM
Listen
This program will begin at 10:30 PM
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.

In a U.S. brokered deal, Israel and Morocco have agreed to recognize each other. In addition, President Trump signed a proclamation Thursday, recognizing Moroccan sovereignty over the entire Western Sahara, a former Spanish territory where international negotiators have failed to resolve a long-running dispute. Plus, how disinformation spreads online and a loot at the film, "Driving While Black."

Latest Episodes
Thu, 12/10/2020 - 12:05 PM
International Edition
VOA International Edition Thumbnail
Wed, 12/09/2020 - 10:30 PM
Trump not conceding, joins Supreme Court fight
FILE - President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question at an event in the Oval Office of the White House, in Washington, Dec. 7, 2020.
Wed, 12/09/2020 - 12:05 PM
International Edition
VOA International Edition Thumbnail
Tue, 12/08/2020 - 10:30 PM
First COVID-19 vaccine administered
Retired Air Force Brig. Gen. Charles Yeager, center, poses for photos with pilots David Vincent, right, and Pete Ford, left, following a re-enactment flight commemorating Yeager's breaking of the sound barrier, Oct. 14, 2012.
Tue, 12/08/2020 - 12:05 PM
International Edition
VOA International Edition Thumbnail