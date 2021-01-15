VOA News on China

In Unprecedented Move, US Ambassador to UN Meets Virtually with Taiwan President

January 15, 2021 12:38 AM
U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Craft met virtually with Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen Wednesday night after her trip this week was canceled. Ties between the United States and Taiwan have been growing under the Trump administration, with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo this week lifting restrictions on contacts between the two democracies. VOA State Department Correspondent Nike Ching has more on what comes next for the incoming administration.

Nike Ching
By
Nike Ching
State Department Correspondent
