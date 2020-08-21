Unrest in Ethiopia Further Raises Suspicion, Division in Oromo Region

It has been more than a month since Hachalu Hundessa, a popular singer who backed the push by Ethiopia’s Oromo ethnic group for greater autonomy, was assassinated in Addis Ababa, sparking widespread unrest that has lead to more than 178 deaths. Since then, homes and businesses have been destroyed and thousands have been arrested. For VOA, Simon Marks visited the hotspot town of Ziway to learn more.



Videographer: Eduardo Soteras

Video editor: Rod James