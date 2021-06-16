Africa

Updated Circuit Revives Hope for Formula One Racing in South Africa

June 16, 2021
The last Formula One race on the African continent was in 1993 – at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit north of Johannesburg. The circuit has now gotten a facelift in hopes of once again hosting motor racing’s most prestigious events. Romain Chanson filed this VOA report narrated by Carol Guensburg. 
Camera: Romain Chanson     Producer: Betty Ayoub

Romain Chanson
By
Romain Chanson
