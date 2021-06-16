Updated Circuit Revives Hope for Formula One Racing in South Africa
The last Formula One race on the African continent was in 1993 – at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit north of Johannesburg. The circuit has now gotten a facelift in hopes of once again hosting motor racing’s most prestigious events. Romain Chanson filed this VOA report narrated by Carol Guensburg.
