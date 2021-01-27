USA

US Aims to Advance Racial Equity

January 27, 2021 04:57 AM
President Joe Biden on Tuesday signed a series of executive orders that the White House says will advance "racial equity for Americans who have been underserved and left behind." Biden’s moves disavow racism and xenophobia, including of the type directed at Asian Americans following the rise of the coronavirus pandemic. White House Correspondent Patsy Widakuswara has this story.

Patsy Widakuswara, Senior White House Correspondent
By
Patsy Widakuswara
