US Aims to Advance Racial Equity
January 27, 2021 04:57 AM
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.
President Joe Biden on Tuesday signed a series of executive orders that the White House says will advance "racial equity for Americans who have been underserved and left behind." Biden’s moves disavow racism and xenophobia, including of the type directed at Asian Americans following the rise of the coronavirus pandemic. White House Correspondent Patsy Widakuswara has this story.