US Allies Confirm Troop Withdrawal from Afghanistan
April 15, 2021 03:28 PM
U.S. allies including Britain have announced they too will begin pulling their troops out of Afghanistan, following Washington’s announcement it intends to withdraw all American armed forces personnel by September 11 – the twentieth anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks. Henry Ridgwell reports from London.
Camera: Henry Ridgwell
Produced by: Henry Ridgwell, Rod James