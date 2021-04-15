Europe

US Allies Confirm Troop Withdrawal from Afghanistan

April 15, 2021 03:28 PM
360p | 8 MB
480p | 12 MB
540p | 16 MB
720p | 35 MB
1080p | 67 MB
Original | 79 MB
Embed
Download Audio
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.

U.S. allies including Britain have announced they too will begin pulling their troops out of Afghanistan, following Washington’s announcement it intends to withdraw all American armed forces personnel by September 11 – the twentieth anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks. Henry Ridgwell reports from London.

Camera: Henry Ridgwell    

Produced by: Henry Ridgwell, Rod James

Henry Ridgwell
By
Henry Ridgwell
Latest Episodes
Thu, 04/15/2021 - 12:30 PM
Africa 54 - April 15, 2021
A54 April 15
Thu, 04/15/2021 - 10:48 AM
Car Bomb Kills Four in Baghdad
Thumbnail
Thu, 04/15/2021 - 10:24 AM
Japan’s Suga Faces Tough Balancing Act Between US, China
Japan’s Suga Faces Tough Balancing Act Between US, China
Thu, 04/15/2021 - 08:59 AM
COVID Could Bring Hope for Spain’s 'Forgotten Territories'
COVID Could Bring Hope for Spain’s 'Forgotten Territories'
Thu, 04/15/2021 - 01:18 AM
New York, Not Seattle is Birthplace of Coffee-To-Go Culture
NYC: Birthplace of the Coffee-To-Go Culture?