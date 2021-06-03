US Announces COVID Vaccine Donation to COVAX

The White House has announced it will deliver the bulk of its first 25 million donated doses of COVID-19 vaccine through COVAX, the United Nations-backed program delivering vaccines to low- and middle-income countries. That's according to a White House announcement on Thursday. It's part of a down payment on a pledge to donate 80 million doses by the end of June. The Biden administration has been under pressure to share its vaccine supply. VOA's Steve Baragona has more.