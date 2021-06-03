US Announces COVID Vaccine Donation to COVAX
June 03, 2021 10:09 PM
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.
The White House has announced it will deliver the bulk of its first 25 million donated doses of COVID-19 vaccine through COVAX, the United Nations-backed program delivering vaccines to low- and middle-income countries. That's according to a White House announcement on Thursday. It's part of a down payment on a pledge to donate 80 million doses by the end of June. The Biden administration has been under pressure to share its vaccine supply. VOA's Steve Baragona has more.