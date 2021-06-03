COVID-19 Pandemic

US Announces COVID Vaccine Donation to COVAX

June 03, 2021 10:09 PM
360p | 7 MB
480p | 9 MB
540p | 11 MB
720p | 20 MB
1080p | 45 MB
Original | 61 MB
Embed
Download Audio
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.

The White House has announced it will deliver the bulk of its first 25 million donated doses of COVID-19 vaccine through COVAX, the United Nations-backed program delivering vaccines to low- and middle-income countries. That's according to a White House announcement on Thursday. It's part of a down payment on a pledge to donate 80 million doses by the end of June. The Biden administration has been under pressure to share its vaccine supply. VOA's Steve Baragona has more.

VOA science Correspondent Steve Baragona
By
Steve Baragona
Latest Episodes
Thu, 06/03/2021 - 10:01 PM
Israel Heads to New Government Without Netanyahu
Israel Heads to New Government Without Netanyahu
Thu, 06/03/2021 - 06:47 PM
Displaced Families in Ethiopia’s Tigray Region Going Hungry
Displaced Families in Ethiopia’s Tigray Region Going Hungry
Thu, 06/03/2021 - 06:10 PM
World’s Largest Lego Football Built by Employees
World’s Largest Lego Football Built by Employees
Thu, 06/03/2021 - 04:49 PM
'Lucky strike' Pierces ISS, and NASA Reveals Plans for Venus
The Week in Space FOR WEB.mp4
Thu, 06/03/2021 - 03:47 PM
COVID Silenced Istanbul’s Vibrant Music Scene, But Signs of Life Are Emerging 
COVID Silenced Istanbul’s Vibrant Music Scene, But Signs of Life Are Emerging 