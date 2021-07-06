COVID-19 Pandemic

US Announces Vaccine Donations to Vietnam, Guatemala

July 06, 2021 11:21 PM
The Biden administration announced shipments of millions of Moderna vaccine donations for Guatemala and Vietnam on Tuesday, after pledging to donate 4 million doses to Indonesia last week. But overall, the U.S. fell short of its target of sending 80 million doses to countries in need by the end of June. White House correspondent Patsy Widakuswara has this report on the challenges facing the U.S. effort to help vaccinate the world.

Patsy Widakuswara, Senior White House Correspondent
By
Patsy Widakuswara
