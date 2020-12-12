COVID-19 Pandemic

US Approves Emergency Use of Vaccine

December 12, 2020 10:49 PM
The U.S. has approved emergency use of the Pfizer–BioNTech coronavirus vaccine, paving the way for Americans to start getting vaccinated within days. But public skepticism about the safety of the vaccine remains, with polls showing many adults say they won’t get the shot or are unsure about getting it. White House Correspondent Patsy Widakuswara has the latest.

Patsy Widakuswara, Senior White House Correspondent
By
Patsy Widakuswara
