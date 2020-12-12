US Approves Emergency Use of Vaccine
December 12, 2020 10:49 PM
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.
The U.S. has approved emergency use of the Pfizer–BioNTech coronavirus vaccine, paving the way for Americans to start getting vaccinated within days. But public skepticism about the safety of the vaccine remains, with polls showing many adults say they won’t get the shot or are unsure about getting it. White House Correspondent Patsy Widakuswara has the latest.