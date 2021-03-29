US-Backed Syrian Forces Launch Anti-IS Campaign in al-Hol Camp
March 29, 2021
U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces have launched a security operation against suspected cells of the Islamic State (IS) terror group inside a camp in northeast Syria that is holding thousands of refugees, including families of IS foreign fighters. VOA's Zana Omer has filed this report from al-Hol, Syria, narrated by Sirwan Kajjo.
