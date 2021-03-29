Extremism Watch

US-Backed Syrian Forces Launch Anti-IS Campaign in al-Hol Camp

March 29, 2021 06:49 PM
360p | 7 MB
480p | 10 MB
540p | 14 MB
720p | 32 MB
1080p | 54 MB
Original | 211 MB
Embed
Download Audio
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.

U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces have launched a security operation against suspected cells of the Islamic State (IS) terror group inside a camp in northeast Syria that is holding thousands of refugees, including families of IS foreign fighters. VOA's Zana Omer has filed this report from al-Hol, Syria, narrated by Sirwan Kajjo. 

Camera: Zana Omer  
 

Default Author Profile
By
Zana Omer
Latest Episodes
Mon, 03/29/2021 - 04:16 PM
Clean, Hot Water Installed at All eSwatini Clinics
Clean, Hot Water Installed at All eSwatini Clinics
Mon, 03/29/2021 - 03:01 PM
Ugandan Climate Activist Rallies Schoolchildren to Value Trees 
Ugandan Climate Activist Rallies Schoolchildren to Value Trees 
Mon, 03/29/2021 - 12:30 PM
Africa 54 - March 29, 2021
A54 March 29
Mon, 03/29/2021 - 11:53 AM
Bangladesh Called on to Review Digital Security Act
Bangladesh Called on to Review Digital Security Act
Mon, 03/29/2021 - 11:53 AM
Public Outcry in Indonesia over Mandatory Hijab for Non-Muslim Students
Public Outcry in Indonesia Over Mandatory Hijab for Non-Muslim Students