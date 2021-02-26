Press Freedom

US Bans 76 Saudis Over Khashoggi Murder

February 26, 2021 10:45 PM
US intelligence agencies released a report to Congress on Friday concluding that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman approved an operation in 2018 in Istanbul, Turkey, 'to capture or kill' Jamal Khashoggi, a Saudi journalist and US resident.  VOA’s Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports on reaction to the long-awaited report.
Producer: Bakhtiyar Zamanov

Cindy Saine
By
Cindy Saine
VOA Diplomatic Correspondent
