Science & Health

US-based Physicists Tout ‘Watershed Moment’ in Particle Research

May 13, 2021 03:05 AM
The U.S. Department of Energy’s Fermilab near Chicago is probing the unseen forces that make up the basic building blocks of all matter – and life. VOA’s Kane Farabaugh reports the project could change scientists’ understanding of particle physics and the very fabric of the universe. 
Camera: Kane Farabaugh        Producer: Kane Farabaugh

Kane Farabaugh
By
Kane Farabaugh
