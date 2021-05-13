US-based Physicists Tout ‘Watershed Moment’ in Particle Research
The U.S. Department of Energy’s Fermilab near Chicago is probing the unseen forces that make up the basic building blocks of all matter – and life. VOA’s Kane Farabaugh reports the project could change scientists’ understanding of particle physics and the very fabric of the universe.
Camera: Kane Farabaugh Producer: Kane Farabaugh