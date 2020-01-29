East Asia Pacific

US Calls on Beijing to Allow More Public Health Experts into China

January 29, 2020 02:15 AM
Embed

The coronavirus that started in Wuhan, China, last month has spread to more than 18 countries, as governments work to stop it. China has a mixed record on transparency during public crises, but President Xi Jinping, in a meeting with the director of WHO, said his country is ready to work with the organization and international community. This as Washington calls on Beijing to allow more public health experts into China to help halt the spread of the virus. More from VOA's Mariama Diallo.

Mariama Diallo
By
Mariama Diallo
Latest Episodes
Wed, 01/29/2020 - 02:28
Trump Unveils Middle East Plan
Trump Unveils Middle East Plan
Wed, 01/29/2020 - 00:13
Trump Team Closes Impeachment Defense
Trump Team Closes Impeachment Defense
Tue, 01/28/2020 - 22:52
Iran Plane Crash Cover-Up Shows Widening Split in State Media
Iran Plane Crash Cover-Up Shows Widening Split in State Media
Tue, 01/28/2020 - 20:35
US Military Recovers Remains from Afghanistan Plane Crash
US Military Recovers Remains from Afghanistan Plane Crash
Tue, 01/28/2020 - 11:39
California High School Forces Students to Lock Away Phones
California High School Forces Students to Lock Away Phones