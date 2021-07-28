Economy & Business

US Car Dealers Struggle to Find Inventory Amid Semiconductor Shortage

July 28, 2021 04:19 PM
As the U.S economic recovery continues, many Americans want to buy new cars and trucks. But finding them is hard amid a global semiconductor shortage. VOA’s Kane Farabaugh has more on how COVID-19 continues to affect supply and demand in the automotive industry.

Producers: Kane Farabaugh, Adam Greenbaum. Videographer: Kane Farabaugh.

Kane Farabaugh
By
Kane Farabaugh
