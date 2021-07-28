US Car Dealers Struggle to Find Inventory Amid Semiconductor Shortage
July 28, 2021 04:19 PM
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.
As the U.S economic recovery continues, many Americans want to buy new cars and trucks. But finding them is hard amid a global semiconductor shortage. VOA’s Kane Farabaugh has more on how COVID-19 continues to affect supply and demand in the automotive industry.
Producers: Kane Farabaugh, Adam Greenbaum. Videographer: Kane Farabaugh.