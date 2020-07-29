U.S.-China: Escalating Tensions

July 29, 2020 02:05 PM
The United States accuses China of spying and intellectual property theft, ordering Beijing to vacate its consulate in Houston, Texas. China responds by kicking the U.S. out of its consulate in Chengdu. Plugged In with Greta Van Susteren examines the escalating tensions with Bonnie Glaser from the Center for Strategic and International Studies and Lynette Ong from the University of Toronto. Air date: July 29, 2020.  

