US, China Ramp Up Coronavirus Blame Game

March 21, 2020 10:09 AM
The U.S. and China have been blaming each other for the spread of the coronavirus, further straining a relationship already stressed by a trade war. President Donald Trump continues to call it the Chinese virus, and suggested he was doing so in part to counter Beijing’s propaganda. The tension may spell trouble ahead, as the two countries struggle to control the pandemic. VOA White House correspondent Patsy Widakuswara has this story.

 

Patsy Widakuswara, Senior White House Correspondent
Patsy Widakuswara
