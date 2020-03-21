US, China Ramp Up Coronavirus Blame Game
March 21, 2020 10:09 AM
This program will begin at
This program has ended.
The U.S. and China have been blaming each other for the spread of the coronavirus, further straining a relationship already stressed by a trade war. President Donald Trump continues to call it the Chinese virus, and suggested he was doing so in part to counter Beijing’s propaganda. The tension may spell trouble ahead, as the two countries struggle to control the pandemic. VOA White House correspondent Patsy Widakuswara has this story.