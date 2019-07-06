Immigration

US Communities Uneasy as Trump Threatens ICE Raids

July 6, 2019 03:05 AM
Two weeks ago, U.S. President Donald Trump told the Democrats to fix the loopholes in the U.S. asylum laws or federal authorities would deport millions of undocumented immigrants through mass raids. Since then, immigrant communities around the country have organized to protest the threat, but some Americans feel those deportations should have happened a long time ago. VOA's Schuyler Ogden has more.

