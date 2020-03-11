US Democrats Scale Back Campaigning Because of Virus Fears

Coronavirus Outbreak

U.S. health experts applaud the decision of the Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders campaigns to cancel Tuesday primary night rallies to avoid the potential spread of the coronavirus. With primary voting underway in the race for the  Democratic presidential nomination, officials are considering backup plans in case the COVID-19 outbreak becomes even more widespread. White House Correspondent Patsy Widakuswara has the story.

