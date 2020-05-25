COVID-19 Pandemic

US Doctor Who Left Home to Help Fight COVID at Epicenter, Now Unemployed

May 25, 2020 06:16 AM
The United States is slowly reopening, state by state, ending lockdowns imposed to combat the coronavirus.  The pandemic has throttled many economic sectors, including the very health industry tasked with saving lives during the crisis. The fallout for health care workers and those who rely on them could linger long after the coronavirus is contained. VOA’s Carolyn Presutti has the story of one doctor who uprooted himself to work at America’s COVID-19 epicenter -- and who is now unemployed.

Produced by: Mike Burke

Carolyn Presutti
By
Carolyn Presutti
