US Drawing Down Troops in Afghanistan as Taliban Attacks Surge

July 21, 2020 09:41 PM
The U.S. says it has upheld its part of an agreement with the Taliban, drawing down its forces in Afghanistan to 8,600 troops. But peace in the war-ravaged country remains elusive, as Taliban violence against Afghans has surged. VOA's Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine looks at the prospects for long-awaited peace talks between the Kabul government and the Taliban.

Camera: Mohammad Ahmadi 
 

Cindy Saine
By
Cindy Saine
VOA Diplomatic Correspondent
