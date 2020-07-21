US Drawing Down Troops in Afghanistan as Taliban Attacks Surge
July 21, 2020 09:41 PM
The U.S. says it has upheld its part of an agreement with the Taliban, drawing down its forces in Afghanistan to 8,600 troops. But peace in the war-ravaged country remains elusive, as Taliban violence against Afghans has surged. VOA's Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine looks at the prospects for long-awaited peace talks between the Kabul government and the Taliban.
Camera: Mohammad Ahmadi, Saine Skype Video interview