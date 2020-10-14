US Election, Healthcare Dominate First Day of Barrett Questions

U.S. Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett told the US Senate Tuesday she would not bring her own agenda to the bench if she is confirmed to the nation’s highest court. In the first full day of questioning from senators, Barrett deflected a range of inquiries on issues impacting a wide range of Americans, from abortion to healthcare to gun rights. VOA’s Congressional correspondent Katherine Gypson has more.

Produced by: Katherine Gypson Camera: Adam Greenbaum