As US Expands Mail-in Voting, Delays in Results Could Sow Doubt

Due to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus, a growing number of U.S. states are expanding options for voting by mail instead of in person for the November presidential election. Voting by mail has a long history in the U.S., dating back to the Civil War. However, President Donald Trump claims mail-in voting will lead to election fraud or months of uncertainty following the vote. White House Correspondent Patsy Widakuswara reports on how a routine voting option is becoming a central political debate of the 2020 election.

Produced by: Bakhtiyar Zamanov