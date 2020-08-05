2020 USA Votes

As US Expands Mail-in Voting, Delays in Results Could Sow Doubt

August 05, 2020 09:50 PM
360p | 9 MB
480p | 12 MB
540p | 16 MB
720p | 32 MB
1080p | 65 MB
Original | 197 MB
Embed
Download Audio
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.

Due to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus, a growing number of U.S. states are expanding options for voting by mail instead of in person for the November presidential election. Voting by mail has a long history in the U.S., dating back to the Civil War. However, President Donald Trump claims mail-in voting will lead to election fraud or months of uncertainty following the vote.  White House Correspondent Patsy Widakuswara reports on how a routine voting option is becoming a central political debate of the 2020 election.  

Produced by:  Bakhtiyar Zamanov

Patsy Widakuswara, Senior White House Correspondent
By
Patsy Widakuswara
Latest Episodes