US Fans Welcome Tokyo Olympics as COVID Threat Continues to Loom
July 22, 2021 12:10 AM
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.
Excitement is building over the Tokyo Olympics, despite more athletes testing positive for COVID-19. While the Games are set to begin Friday, the head of the Tokyo organizing committee says there is still a chance they could be canceled due to the virus. Still, sports fans in the U.S. are eagerly gearing up to watch, as VOA’s Mariama Diallo reports.