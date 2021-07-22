Tokyo Olympics

US Fans Welcome Tokyo Olympics as COVID Threat Continues to Loom

July 22, 2021 12:10 AM
Excitement is building over the Tokyo Olympics, despite more athletes testing positive for COVID-19. While the Games are set to begin Friday, the head of the Tokyo organizing committee says there is still a chance they could be canceled due to the virus.  Still, sports fans in the U.S. are eagerly gearing up to watch, as VOA’s Mariama Diallo reports.

Mariama Diallo
By
Mariama Diallo
