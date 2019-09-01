USA

US Farmers Push for United States, Canada, Mexico Trade Agreement

In 2018, the United States reached an agreement with Mexico and Canada — two of its biggest trading partners — to replace the 1994 North American Free Trade Agreement, or NAFTA. The new USMCA Trade Agreement is billed as "more balanced and reciprocal," but as VOA's Kane Farabaugh reports, the lack of a vote in the U.S. Congress to ratify the agreement is a source of frustration for U.S. farmers.

