US Farmers Put Off Equipment Purchases Amid Trade War

September 12, 2019 04:45 AM
Increased costs for aluminum and steel, and lower prices for crops, mostly attributable to tariffs, are forcing many American farmers to hold off purchasing large, expensive equipment.  VOA's Kane Farabaugh reports from this year's Farm Progress Show in Decatur, Illinois, farmers want new equipment that uses the latest technology but are struggling to afford it and encounter obstacles getting loans from banks.
 

