US Farmers Weather Global Economic Storm of COVID-19
March 22, 2020 02:56 AM
U.S. farmers face a growing season plagued by uncertainty about demand for their crops amid the COVID-19 crisis that is battering the global economy. As VOA’s Kane Farabaugh reports, record low grain stocks in China, historically one of the largest importers of U.S. crops, isn’t translating into increased purchases despite agreements reached in recent trade negotiations.