US Federal Judge Blocks Shorter National Census Deadline
October 02, 2020 12:37 PM
As the Census 2020 deadline in the United States approaches, a federal judge has ordered the U.S. Census Bureau to halt plans to wind down its in-person operations for the time-being. The census, which is conducted in the U.S. every ten years, helps determine how hundreds of billions of dollars in federal funding is distributed and how many congressional seats each state gets in a process known as apportionment. Mariia Prus has the story, narrated by Anna Rice. Victoria Kupchinetsky contributed.
