US Financier Charged With Trafficking Minors

July 9, 2019 04:16 AM
U.S. billionaire and registered sex offender Jeffrey Epstein was charged on Monday with running a network of underage girls for sex. Epstein pleaded 'not guilty' in a New York court. He has been convicted of sex crimes in the past, and in 2008, made a plea deal with prosecutors in Florida to get a lenient sentence. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports the financier was arrested Saturday evening upon return from France in his private jet.

