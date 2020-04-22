US Food Supply Strained Even as Farmers Keep Producing
April 22, 2020 05:46 PM
This program will begin at
This program has ended.
With more Americans cooking at home during the COVID-19 pandemic, grocery stores face higher consumer demand for food and other products precisely when the nation's supply chain is being strained. While shortages of some basic goods have raised concerns about the U.S. food supply, VOA's Kane Farabaugh reports from the state of Wisconsin – America's dairy capital – that bare store shelves don't necessarily mean the nation is running out of food.