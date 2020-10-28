US Fringe Group's Conspiracy Theories Find Following in Germany
October 28, 2020 08:56 AM
An unexpected consequence of the COVID crisis in Germany has been the rapid increase in followers of the QAnon conspiracy theory. As Jacob Russell reports from Berlin, Germany now has the second largest following outside the United States as more people become skeptical of their government’s good intentions.
Camera: Jacob Russell
Producer: Jason Godman