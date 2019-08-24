Immigration

US Government's 'Remain in Mexico' Plan Sparks Tension and Confusion

August 24, 2019 12:11 PM
US Government's 'Remain in Mexico' Plan Sparks Tension and Confusion
Migrants fleeing poverty and the threat of violence have found themselves caught up in fast-shifting U.S. immigration and asylum laws. Under a recently expanded U.S. program, some of those who arrived at a port of entry or were detained upon crossing into the U.S. are forced to await their immigration hearings in Mexico. As a result, migrant families and individuals have found themselves stranded with few resources, second-hand information from acquaintances, and fear for their lives — especially in a Mexican city like Nuevo Laredo known for cartel activity. VOA’s Ramon Taylor and Victoria Macchi report on the widespread confusion that is affecting migrants’ decision to wait and test their chances at asylum, or head home.

