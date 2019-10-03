Africa

US Health Delegation Committed to Fighting Ebola Outbreak in DRC

October 3, 2019 02:14 AM
US Health Delegation Committed to Fighting Ebola Outbreak in DRC video player.
Embed
Link

Ebola is again spreading quickly in several African countries, with the Democratic Republic of Congo in particular peril. VOA's Plugged In traveled with U.S. health officials in mid-September to the epicenter of the outbreak, along the country's remote northeast border. The U.S.-led delegation brought hope and medicine to the region, but serious challenges remain. Mil Arcega was on the trip and reports from the DRC.

Latest Episodes
Thu, 10/03/2019 - 02:51
Rehab Center Helps Sloths Hurt by Human Activity
Costa Rica Sloth Rehab
Thu, 10/03/2019 - 02:30
Ocean Heatwave Threatens Hawaii's Coral - Again
Coral Bleaching Hawaii
Thu, 10/03/2019 - 02:07
Dozens Of DC Dachshunds Race to Win Fasters Wiener Dog Title
Daschund Race
Thu, 10/03/2019 - 01:48
Death Toll Rises in Northern India Floods
Death Toll Rises in Northern India Floods
Thu, 10/03/2019 - 01:40
Commemoration in Istanbul for Slain Journalist Jamal Khashoggi
Commemoration in Istanbul for Slain Journalist Jamal Khashoggi