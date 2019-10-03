US Health Delegation Committed to Fighting Ebola Outbreak in DRC
October 3, 2019 02:14 AM
Ebola is again spreading quickly in several African countries, with the Democratic Republic of Congo in particular peril. VOA's Plugged In traveled with U.S. health officials in mid-September to the epicenter of the outbreak, along the country's remote northeast border. The U.S.-led delegation brought hope and medicine to the region, but serious challenges remain. Mil Arcega was on the trip and reports from the DRC.