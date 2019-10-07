Science & Health

US Health Delegation Committed to Fighting Ebola Outbreak in DRC

October 7, 2019 06:29 AM
US Health Delegation Committed to Fighting Ebola Outbreak in DRC video player.
The World Health Organization confirmed 20 new cases of Ebola ion the Democratic Republic of Congo this week, along with an additional 12 deaths. However, health officials fear more cases are hidden because warring factions are preventing help to get to those in need.  Top US health officials to the epicenter of the outbreak in mid- September, delivering hope and much-needed medicine. VOA’s Plugged in followed along. Mil Arcega reports from the DRC that serious challenges remain before the outbreak can be under control.

Mil Arcega
Written By
Mil Arcega
