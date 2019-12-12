USA

US Hopes Iran Prisoner Exchange Leads to Broader Dialogue

December 12, 2019 12:19 AM
US Hopes Iran Prisoner Exchange Leads to Broader Dialogue video player.
Embed
Link

Top American officials say Washington is hopeful that a recent prisoner exchange with Iran will lead to a broader discussion.  In an interview with VOA on Wednesday, U.S. Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook recalled some of the emotional moments of witnessing the release of Chinese American academic Xiyue Wang, saying Wang will be working with the U.S. to help secure the release of all American detainees from Iran.  State Department correspondent Nike Ching has the story

Nike Ching
Written By
Nike Ching
State Department Correspondent
Latest Episodes
Thu, 12/12/2019 - 01:35
Environmentalists welcome, critics revile Time magazine
Greta Thunberg Becomes Time's Youngest Person of the Year
Wed, 12/11/2019 - 18:16
Gabon Steps Up Counter-Poaching Efforts to Save Elephants
Gabon Steps Up Counter-Poaching Efforts to Save Elephants
Wed, 12/11/2019 - 16:45
An American Runner's Dream Temporarily Derailed by Her Hijab
An American Runner's Dream Temporarily Derailed by Her Hijab
Wed, 12/11/2019 - 15:33
Russia, Ukraine Make Progress But No Breakthrough in Peace Talks
Russia, Ukraine Make Progress But No Breakthrough in Peace Talks
Wed, 12/11/2019 - 13:47
Trump Meets Russian FM Under Cloud of Impeachment
Trump Meets Russian FM Under Cloud of Impeachment