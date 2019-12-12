US Hopes Iran Prisoner Exchange Leads to Broader Dialogue
December 12, 2019 12:19 AM
Top American officials say Washington is hopeful that a recent prisoner exchange with Iran will lead to a broader discussion. In an interview with VOA on Wednesday, U.S. Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook recalled some of the emotional moments of witnessing the release of Chinese American academic Xiyue Wang, saying Wang will be working with the U.S. to help secure the release of all American detainees from Iran. State Department correspondent Nike Ching has the story