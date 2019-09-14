US Hospital Ship Dispatched for Migrants in Trinidad and Tobago
September 14, 2019 11:34 AM
USNS Comfort: Providing Care for Migrants in Trinidad and Tobago video player.
While the political and economic crisis worsens in Venezuela, countries in the Western Hemisphere continue to be economically impacted by migrants seeking refuge and asylum. To help alleviate some of the burden, the United States Navy has deployed the Comfort hospital ship to assist countries like Colombia, Ecuador and Costa Rica. VOA’s Cristina Caicedo Smit visited the ship on one of its last stops, Trinidad and Tobago.