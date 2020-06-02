US Hotels Reopen - But With New Rules In Place

USA

As the US is gradually reopening after many weeks of strict lockdown, hotels are about to start welcoming visitors again. Their owners need to figure out a way to provide traditional hospitality services with health and safety in mind. Medical experts and analysts of the industry believe a lot will change from new cleaning protocols to how room keys are handled. Lesia Bakalets has the story, narrated by Anna Rice.

Camera: Aleksandr Bergan

Lesia Bakalets
