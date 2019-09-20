US House Democrats Take First Steps to Impeach Trump

September 20, 2019 06:05 PM
Embed
Link
Listen
US House Democrats Take First Steps to Impeach Trump
US House Democrats Take First Steps to Impeach Trump audio player.

Listen to a panel of prominent Washington journalists as they deliberate the latest top stories that include tension builds within the House Democratic Caucus over a march towards impeaching President Trump. And, will a unity government be formed in Israel. Join moderator Michael Williams, Contributor to CBS Radio in Washington… Richard Latendresse, Correspondent for TVA Nouvelles-Canada and Shayna Estulin, Correspondent for i24 News  as they discuss these and other Issues in the News.

Latest Episodes
Fri, 09/13/2019 - 18:05
John Bolton Out as National Security Advisor
U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton, attends a conference of more than 50 nations that largely support Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido in Lima, Peru, Aug. 6, 2019.
Fri, 09/06/2019 - 18:05
Recovery in the Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian
An aerial view of devastation after hurricane Dorian hit the Abaco Islands in the Bahamas, Sept. 3, 2019, in this still image from video obtained via social media.
Fri, 08/30/2019 - 18:05
Trump/2020 Politics/Amazon Wildfires
An aerial view shows smoke rising over a deforested plot of the Amazon jungle in Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, Aug. 27, 2019.
Fri, 08/23/2019 - 18:05
Peaceful Hong Kong Protests Continue
Protesters gather in Hong Kong, Aug. 18, 2019.
Fri, 08/16/2019 - 18:05
Hong Kong Protests
Protesters use luggage trolleys to block the walkway to the departure gates during a demonstration at the Airport in Hong Kong, Aug. 13, 2019.