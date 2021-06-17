USA

US House Repeals 2002 Iraq War Authorization 

June 17, 2021 09:26 PM
360p | 9 MB
480p | 13 MB
540p | 16 MB
720p | 33 MB
1080p | 71 MB
Original | 200 MB
Embed
Download Audio
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.

The U.S. House of Representatives voted 268-161 Thursday to repeal a nearly two-decades-old bill giving American presidents sweeping powers to conduct the war on terror. VOA's Congressional Correspondent Katherine Gypson explains why many  U.S. lawmakers believe curbing these powers was long overdue.  

Produced by: Katherine Gypson, Bakhtiyar Zamanov 

Katherine Gypson
By
Katherine Gypson
Latest Episodes
Thu, 06/17/2021 - 05:17 PM
This Week's Space News
This Week's Space News
Thu, 06/17/2021 - 05:05 PM
Congolese Refugees Look Inward for Support Amid COVID-19 Scourge
Congolese Refugees Look Inward for Support Amid COVID-19 Scourge 
Thu, 06/17/2021 - 04:38 PM
Ethiopians Prepare for Elections amid Ongoing Conflict
Ethiopians Prepare for Elections Amid Ongoing Conflict
Thu, 06/17/2021 - 03:03 PM
Thousands of Afghan Emigrants Deported Back to Afghanistan
Thousands of Afghan Emigrants Deported Back to Afghanistan
Thu, 06/17/2021 - 02:51 PM
 Experts Discuss How to Avoid Catastrophe in Afghanistan 
Experts Discuss How to Avoid Catastrophe in Afghanistan 