US House Repeals 2002 Iraq War Authorization
June 17, 2021 09:26 PM
The U.S. House of Representatives voted 268-161 Thursday to repeal a nearly two-decades-old bill giving American presidents sweeping powers to conduct the war on terror. VOA's Congressional Correspondent Katherine Gypson explains why many U.S. lawmakers believe curbing these powers was long overdue.
Produced by: Katherine Gypson, Bakhtiyar Zamanov