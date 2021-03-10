US House Set to Advance $1.9 Trillion COVID Aid for Biden Signature
March 10, 2021 06:34 AM
The U.S. House is set to pass a massive COVID-19 relief bill this week that will reshape the American economy and send billions of dollars in global health funding abroad. VOA’s congressional correspondent Katherine Gypson reports on the U.S. response to the pandemic as vaccinations ramp up around the country.
