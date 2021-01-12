US House to Vote on Impeaching Trump Later This Week
January 12, 2021 03:42 AM
The U.S. House of Representatives is preparing to vote to impeach President Donald Trump this week, following the violent breach of the U.S. Capitol by the president's supporters that left five people dead. VOA's Congressional Correspondent Katherine Gypson reports on Democrats' options for removing Trump just days before his term ends.