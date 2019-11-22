US House Vote on Trump Impeachment Likely by Year's End
November 22, 2019 04:52 PM
U.S. House Democrats' public impeachment inquiry hearings provided new details on allegations President Donald Trump pushed Ukraine's president to investigate domestic political rival Joe Biden and his son. But as lawmakers draft the articles of impeachment for an expected vote before the end of the year, Republicans and Democrats remain deeply split over impeachment. VOA congressional correspondent Katherine Gypson reports on where the impeachment inquiry heads next.