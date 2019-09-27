US Intel Chief Tells Lawmakers He Acted Lawfully When Blocking Trump Whistleblower Complaint
September 27, 2019 01:27 AM
Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire told U.S. lawmakers Thursday he acted lawfully when he initially blocked the release of a whistleblower report now at the center of an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump's dealings with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Maguire's testimony came as the text of the whistleblower's complaint outlining concerns that Trump solicited Zelenskiy's help in a phone conversation to investigate a political rival was made public. VOA's congressional correspondent reports on the next steps for investigations on Capitol Hill.