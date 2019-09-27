US Politics

US Intel Chief Tells Lawmakers He Acted Lawfully When Blocking Trump Whistleblower Complaint

September 27, 2019 01:27 AM
US Intel Chief Tells Lawmakers He Acted Lawfully When Blocking Trump Whistleblower Complaint video player.
Embed
Link

Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire told U.S. lawmakers Thursday he acted lawfully when he initially blocked the release of a whistleblower report now at the center of an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump's dealings with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Maguire's testimony came as the text of the whistleblower's complaint outlining concerns that Trump solicited Zelenskiy's help in a phone conversation to investigate a political rival was made public.  VOA's congressional correspondent reports on the next steps for investigations on Capitol Hill.

Latest Episodes
Fri, 09/27/2019 - 01:49
General Joseph Dunford Praised for Strong Legacy as Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman
General Joseph Dunford Praised for Strong Legacy as Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman
Fri, 09/27/2019 - 01:20
Former President Jacques Chirac Remembered
Former President Jacques Chirac Remembered
Thu, 09/26/2019 - 20:21
Despite Militant Threats, Afghans Determined to Vote in Presidential Elections
Despite Militant Threats, Afghans Determined to Vote in Presidential Elections
Thu, 09/26/2019 - 19:18
A Look at Taliban Attacks on Election Centers in Afghanistan
A Look at Taliban Attacks on Election Centers in Afghanistan
Thu, 09/26/2019 - 03:12
Scientists Enlist Bacteria to Help Fight Dengue Virus
Scientists Enlist Bacteria to Help Fight Dengue Virus