US, Iran Seek to Defuse Tensions, but Experts Skeptical on High-Level Talks

August 29, 2019 01:24 AM
US, Iran Seek to Defuse Tensions, but Experts Skeptical on High-Level Talks
Iran and the United States say they are not seeking heightened tensions or conflict, after President Donald Trump said at the G-7 summit he would be willing to hold talks with Iranian President Hassani Rouhani under the right conditions. But experts say obstacles remain to high-level talks — both in Tehran and in Washington. VOA's diplomatic correspondent Cindy Saine has more from the State Department.
 

