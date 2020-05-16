South & Central Asia

US: Islamic State Behind Attacks on Mothers, Newborns in Afghanistan

May 16, 2020 12:38 AM
The United States says an Islamic State terrorist group is behind deadly attacks against a hospital and funeral service in Afghanistan earlier this week. The U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation says the Islamic State is trying to pit the Taliban and Afghan government against each other.  VOA's Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine has more.

Cindy Saine
