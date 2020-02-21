US to Launch 'Wealth Test' for Immigrants
February 21, 2020 09:05 PM
Beginning Monday, the Trump administration will subject immigrants to heightened scrutiny based on their perceived likelihood to rely on America's public assistance programs. VOA’s Ardita Dunellari reports the "public charge rule" got the green light from the U.S. Supreme Court last month pending ongoing litigation and will affect low-income foreign citizens seeking U.S. immigration visas or permanent residency in the United States.