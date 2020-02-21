Immigration

US to Launch 'Wealth Test' for Immigrants

February 21, 2020 09:05 PM
Embed

Beginning Monday, the Trump administration will subject immigrants to heightened scrutiny based on their perceived likelihood to rely on America's public assistance programs. VOA’s Ardita Dunellari reports the "public charge rule" got the green light from the U.S. Supreme Court last month pending ongoing litigation and will affect low-income foreign citizens seeking U.S. immigration visas or permanent residency in the United States.

Default Author Profile
By
Ardita Dunellari
Latest Episodes
Fri, 02/21/2020 - 21:57
Angry Iranians Use Social Media to Encourage Election Boycott 
Angry Iranians Use Social Media to Encourage Election Boycott 
Fri, 02/21/2020 - 21:45
Trump Expects Massive Crowds in India But No Big Trade Deal
Trump India Preview
Fri, 02/21/2020 - 21:03
Is America Ready to Elect a Gay President?
Is America Ready to Elect a Gay President?
Fri, 02/21/2020 - 17:47
Reduction-in-Violence Deal Begins in Afghanistan
Reduction-in-Violence Deal Begins in Afghanistan
Fri, 02/21/2020 - 11:13
Extreme Cold Takes Its Toll on Displaced Afghans
Extreme Cold Takes Its Toll on Displaced Afghans